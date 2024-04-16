Salad Revival: Elevate Your Greens with This Delectable Recipe!

When it comes to sprucing up a salad, do you think of pickled carrots? We do now! Corey from NeoTrust joined Mercedes to show us how to take a salad from ok to great with a carrot mixture that is amazing. He also gave us the secret to his ginger dressing that will need to be made in large batches. Spruce this up with shrimp or steak for some extra protein. Learn more about NeoTrust.

Recipe:

Fresh Pickled Carrot Salad

Ingredients:

Carrots (4 whole carrots)

Cucumber (2 large cucumbers)

Vinegar (1/2 cup)

Ginger (1 tablespoon)

Sugar (1/3 cup)

Water (1/2 cup)

Salt (1 tablespoon)

Pepper (Dash)

Mustard (1 tablespoon)

Olive Oil (1/3Cup)

Salad (Romaine or Spring Mix)

Dates (1/4 cup sliced in coins)

Pistachios (1/4 cup whole)

Pickeled Carrots:

Add thinly sliced/grated carrots, vinegar, water, salt, pepper, to a bowl to marinate over night.

Next day add sliced dates and pistachios to the pickled carrots.

In a large bowl add lettuce, raw carrots, and toss, top with chopped cucumber.

Salad Dressing:

In a separate bowl add Vinegar, Ginger, Sugar, Water, Salt Pepper, Mustard, Olive Oil, mix well to make the dressing. Serve salad with healthy helping of pickled veggies, add dressing, and enjoy.

To assemble:

Make a base of lettuce in plate or bowl

Top with pickeled carrot mixture along with diced cucumbers

Mix, add salad dressing and enjoy!

**Try adding a protein of your choice to add already flavorful salad. Grilled steak, chicken or even shrimp will do!

