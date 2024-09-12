Rolo Turtle Pretzels

Not only is Lisa Ludwig the Executive Director of the awesome Shakespeare in the park, she is a huge part of Curtain Up! here in Buffalo.

If you are looking for a cool quick snack to do with the kids, look no further! this recipe will quickly become a fan favorite!

Also, theatre season is in full effect so for Complete details regarding Curtain Up! 2024 may be found online at: www.curtainupbuffalo.com

Recipe for Rolo Turtle Pretzel Snack

Prep Time:

10 mins (depending on how quickly you can unwrap Rolos:)

Cook Time:

5 mins

Total Time:

15 mins (not including cool down time)

Ingredients

mini pretzels (I prefer the pretzel squares)

chocolate-covered caramel candies (ROLOs)

pecan halves or Almonds or M&M's

Directions



Preheat oven to 300 degrees

Arrange the pretzels on a baking sheet (on parchment paper)

Place a rolo on center of each pretzel. Bake until the chocolate softens (usually 4-5 minutes) (could microwave) Press a pecan (almond or M&M) half into each warm candy. Cool completely.



How to Store

Allow them to cool on the baking sheet (to cool quicker can put cookie sheet in refrigerator)

Place them in an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to one week (I have put them in fridge to last longer)

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

82 Calories

2g Fat

14g Carbs

2g Protein

