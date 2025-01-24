Rin's Lunar New Year Pud Thai

Happy Lunar New Year! Rin, from Rin Thai Bistro, joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us how to make simply delicious celebratory dish. Whether you celebrate this holiday or not, your family will celebrate you for making it. Head over to your local Tops and grab your ingredients.

Ingredients for dish:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 egg

1/4 Shrimp or any protein

1/4 lb rice noodles

3 oz rough cut scallions

3 oz beans sprouts

2 oz crushed peanuts

Sauce:

1 oz fish sauce

1 oz tamarind juice

3 table spoon of palm sugar or brown sugar

Pinch of paprika for color

1/4 cup of water

Chili peppers to your liking

Lime

Directions:

In a saute pan(on medium heat) add your oil and garlic

Add your protein of choice and cook until done

Add your egg and cook until done

Add your noodles scallions, peanuts and sprouts

Cook together for 2 mins and add your sauce

Cook until all items are well incorporated and the noodles are soft(approx 10 mins)

Add more peanuts and bean sprouts

Add sliced lime and more chile peppers on the side for those that like a little more heat and enjoy!

