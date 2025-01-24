Rin's Lunar New Year Pud Thai

Happy Lunar New Year! Rin, from Rin Thai Bistro, joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us how to make simply delicious celebratory dish. Whether you celebrate this holiday or not, your family will celebrate you for making it. Head over to your local Tops and grab your ingredients.
Ingredients for dish:
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 egg
1/4 Shrimp or any protein
1/4 lb rice noodles
3 oz rough cut scallions
3 oz beans sprouts
2 oz crushed peanuts
Sauce:
1 oz fish sauce
1 oz tamarind juice
3 table spoon of palm sugar or brown sugar
Pinch of paprika for color
1/4 cup of water
Chili peppers to your liking
Lime
Directions:
In a saute pan(on medium heat) add your oil and garlic
Add your protein of choice and cook until done
Add your egg and cook until done
Add your noodles scallions, peanuts and sprouts
Cook together for 2 mins and add your sauce
Cook until all items are well incorporated and the noodles are soft(approx 10 mins)
Add more peanuts and bean sprouts
Add sliced lime and more chile peppers on the side for those that like a little more heat and enjoy!
