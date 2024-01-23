If you love cheese and fresh vegetables, you will love this dish. Renee Petties-Jones says this dish is a family favorite. This cheesy vegetable medley is very simple to make and packed with flavor! Enjoy!

Recipe:

Renee's Veggie Medley

Ingredients:



Green Peppers

Tomatoes

Italian Dressing (Bottled)

Colby Jack Cheese (Shredded)

Monterey Jack Cheese (Shredded)

Cheddar Cheese (Shredded)

Directions:

Cut up your veggies into easy to eat pieces. In a nonstick bakeware, place veggies and top with a little of the Italian Dressing (enough to marinade). Let set overnight. When ready to cook, top veggies with a generous amount of all three cheeses (enough to cover veggies well). Pour additional Italian Dressing over the entire dish (almost enough to create a sauce). Bake veggies (350-375 degrees) until tender (30min. on average). Serve with tortilla chips for scooping up that extra cheesy goodness!

