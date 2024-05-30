Refreshing Tabouli Recipe: A Classic Mediterranean Salad

Discover the refreshing flavors of Tabouli with our simple recipe! Perfect as a side dish or light meal, Tabouli is both healthy and delicious. Just mix the fresh ingredients, let them marinate for a few minutes, and enjoy a burst of vibrant, zesty flavors.

Recipe:

Tabouli

Ingredients:



1 ½ cups bulgar wheat

4-5 bunches of parsley

1 bunch of finely chopped mint

1 bunch of green onions, finely chopped

1/8 t. cinnamon

1/8 t. all spice

1/8 t. nutmeg

2-3 t. salt

Pepper to taste

½ an onion

4 medium tomatoes

2 cucumbers

¼- ½ cup lemon juice

¼ - ½ cup olive oil

Directions:

Soak the bulgar wheat in the refrigerator for about an hour. Put in drainer. Cut up the parsley. First you want to pull parsley off the stalk. This can be time consuming. If you’d like to skip that part, just cut off the parsley bunch higher up on the stem and then finely chop to avoid seeing any of the stem or pulse in a food processor. Add parsley to the salad bowl. Peel, core, and cut the cucumbers and add to mix. Cut and add tomatoes, green onion, white onion, and mint. Add the drained bulgar wheat. Finally, add allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and olive oil. Mix and refrigerate.

