Refreshing Pink Lemonade Popsicle Recipe

Besides Christmas, ice cream/popsicle season is the most wonderful time of the year. Rebeca did not disappoint with these pink lemonade popsicles that will make everyone happy. With ingredients that you don't have to wonder about and flavor that the kids will love, you will be glad you made these! So gather the kids around and make these together!

Recipe:

Pink Lemonade Popsicle

1 lemon

2 cups of water

¾ cups of sugar

1 tea bag of Red Raspberry or Hibiscus tea

Directions:

1. Using a peeler, remove the peel of the lemon. Be sure not to remove too much of the white pith underneath.

2. Add the peel to a pot with ¾ cups of water and ¾ cups of sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil.

3. Once the mixture comes to a boil, remove the syrup from the heat and pour into a separate container.

4. Add your tea bag to the syrup mixture for 30 seconds, to add a natural pink color to your popsicles.

5. Cover your syrup with plastic wrap and allow it to steep for 30 minutes to infuse the syrup with the flavor of the lemon peel.

6. Strain your syrup and allow it to cool completely.

7. Juice your lemon. To the juice, add 1 ¼ cups of cold water. Add all of your lemon syrup. Stir to combine.

8. Pour your pink lemonade mix into your store-bought popsicle molds, or plastic Dixie cups. If using store-bought molds, follow the manufacturers instructions for freezing and unmolding. If using Dixie cups, place the mixture into the cups, and then into the freezer for at least an hour and a half (until the mixture is semi-solid). You can then add your popsicle sticks.

9. Allow the mixture to freeze for a minimum of 6 hours, but ideally overnight.

10. Enjoy your homemade pink lemonade popsicles!

