Refreshing and Vibrant Watermelon Summer Salad: A Flavor-Packed Delight

Cool the kids down this summer with a refreshing watermelon salad. This dish is super quick, delicious and will cool everyone down now that the summer heat is in full effect.

Recipe:

Watermelon Summer Salad

Ingredients:

8 cups watermelon, cubed

1 cup feta cheese (crumbled or cubed)

1/2 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp lemon juice (1/2 lemon)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Balsamic glaze to taste

Instructions:

Prepare the Dressing In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste. Assemble the Salad In a large bowl, gently toss together the cubed watermelon, feta cheese, thinly sliced red onion, and chopped cilantro. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Season and Serve Taste the salad and adjust the seasoning with additional salt, pepper, and balsamic glaze as needed. Serve immediately and enjoy your refreshing Watermelon Summer Salad!

