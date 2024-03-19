Rasta Pasta Delight: A Dish with a Little Kick

Chef Chad joined Mercedes to make some of his beloved Shrimp Rasta Pasta. If you love dishes with a little kick, you will love this one! Don't worry though, he left us with the recipe so you and your family can enjoy.

Recipe:

Rasta Pasta

Ingredients:

For the Pasta

Seasoning: Jerk Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Onion Powder, Peppercorn (optional), Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon Pepper, Adobo and Parsley

1/2 white onion sliced

1 Bunch of Green Onions

3 Garlic Cloves

Heavy Cream

1 Box of Penne Pasta

1 cup of parmesan cheese

1/2 Green Pepper thinly sliced

1/2 Red Pepper thinly sliced

1/2 Yellow Pepper thinly sliced



For the chicken:

Seasoning: Jerk Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Onion Powder, Peppercorn (optional), Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon Pepper, Adobo and Parsley



1 tablespoon of Hot Jerk Seasoning Sauce

Lime to clean chicken

Chicken thighs diced

Tablespoon of honey



To prepare this delicious dish, start by placing the chicken pieces in a large mixing bowl. Soften a lime by rolling it on the countertop, then slice it in half and squeeze its juice over the chicken. Cover the chicken with water, just enough to submerge it. To ensure thorough cleaning, fill the bowl with fresh water, gently drain, and repeat twice to remove any lime residue and sliminess. Next, season the chicken with hot jerk seasoning, various seasonings, and honey, ensuring the seasonings are well massaged into the meat. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for deeper flavor. For the pasta, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, cook the pasta as per the package instructions until al dente, then drain and set aside. Cooking the chicken involves heating oil in a non-stick skillet, sautéing the chicken until browned, and ensuring it’s fully cooked. For the sauce, add heavy cream, seasonings, and Parmesan cheese to the skillet, allowing it to simmer until the cheese melts. Combine the sauce with the pasta and chicken, letting it rest before serving to enhance the flavors.

