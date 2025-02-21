Quick, easy and delicious banana pudding!

I don't know many people that dislike banana pudding. It was always a nice treat growing up and now my family loves this creamy dessert.
With just a few simple items, you and your loved ones can make this dish and it not slow down your busy lifestyle.
1 box of vanilla wafers
3-4 ripe bananas
2 boxes of jello(vanilla) instant pudding
2 tablespoons of cinnamon
2 cups of ice cold (whole)milk
1 tub of whipped cream
Instructions:
Dump both packets of jello vanilla pudding mix in a bowl
Stir in 3 cups of ice cold milk and stir for about 5 minutes, until if forms a custard consistency
Fold in a half of a tub of whipped cream. Take your time and fold this in.
Cut your bananas in coin slices.
In a bowl make your bottom layer with vanilla wafers.
Add a layer of your pudding mixture, then a layer of bananas. Repeat until your heart is happy. Sprinkle with cinnamon between each layer.
Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes and enjoy!
