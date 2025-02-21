Quick, easy and delicious banana pudding!

I don't know many people that dislike banana pudding. It was always a nice treat growing up and now my family loves this creamy dessert.

With just a few simple items, you and your loved ones can make this dish and it not slow down your busy lifestyle.

1 box of vanilla wafers

3-4 ripe bananas

2 boxes of jello(vanilla) instant pudding

2 tablespoons of cinnamon

2 cups of ice cold (whole)milk

1 tub of whipped cream

Instructions:

Dump both packets of jello vanilla pudding mix in a bowl

Stir in 3 cups of ice cold milk and stir for about 5 minutes, until if forms a custard consistency

Fold in a half of a tub of whipped cream. Take your time and fold this in.

Cut your bananas in coin slices.

In a bowl make your bottom layer with vanilla wafers.

Add a layer of your pudding mixture, then a layer of bananas. Repeat until your heart is happy. Sprinkle with cinnamon between each layer.

Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes and enjoy!

