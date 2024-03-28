Pierogi Perfection: Irresistible Recipes for a Classic Comfort Food

It's pierogi season again and Darlene from Yeah Pierogi's joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us how it's done. Whether it's farmers cheese or chic peas, you will be making more with the family for sure! Everyone can take part in these because there are gluten free options! Head over to Tops to grab the ingredients you need!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store.

Recipe:

Egg-free pierogi dough

Yield: about 2-3 dozen Pierogi (depending on size)

Ingredients:



3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup warm water

½ tsp salt

1 tsp olive oil (use only ½ tsp at a time)

Cooking Instructions:

Sift the flour into a large bowl. Add the salt. Make a well or depression in the middle of the flour.

Pour some of the warm water and ½ tsp of oil into the center of the flour. Stir with a fork so that the flour and water combine. Continue adding the warm water till the dough comes together. Eliminate as many lumps as you can.

Cover the bowl with a clean towel. Set aside for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes pour the remaining olive oil onto the dough and knead it in. Knead for 5 to 10 minutes. The dough should be smooth.

Divide the dough into halves. Wrap 1/2 of the dough with plastic wrap and return it to the bowl.

Flour your work surface. Tear off a handful of dough, put the piece of dough on the work surface. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough out to 1/8” thickness. If you like a thicker dough, then roll it out to 3/8” thickness. Try different thickness to suit your taste.

Cut out 4” circles using a round cookie cutter or glass.

Place a ball of filling on the center of each dough round. You can use a 1 tablespoon scoop which is ½ ounce. Or you can use a ¾ - 1 ounce scoop for more filling.

Wet the inside edge of 1/2 of the pierogi dough with little bit of water. Fold the dough in half over the filling and seal the edges with your fingers. Pinch the edges a second time to make sure they’re sealed. You can also press the tines of a fork around the edges of the pierogi to seal the dough and give it a fancier look.

Place each completed pierogi on a cookie sheet sprayed with oil or lined with parchment paper. Cover the cookie sheet with plastic wrap so that the pierogi doesn’t dry out.

Combine any scraps of dough, roll them out and cut out more dough circles. Complete this process for all the dough in the bowl.

At this point bring pot of water to boil, boil the pierogi for 1- 3 minutes (don’t over crowd them), drain, cool on oiled cookie sheet, and freeze them for later. Once frozen transfer to freezer safe bag/container. They will keep frozen for up to 6 months. Enjoy!

