Discover the ultimate meat lover’s delight with our Tomahawk Steak, presented by Tops Friendly Markets. This impressive cut is perfect for any occasion, combining rich flavor with a show-stopping presentation. Our recipe ensures a juicy, tender steak every time, with a simple yet delicious seasoning blend.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Be a part of 7Life!