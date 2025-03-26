Peanut's Cobb County Salsa

SHUCKED is an Tony Award–winning musical comedy now showing at Shea's Performing Art Center. Cast member "Peanut" stopped by to make a salsa with CORN as the star of of the show! This recipe is so simple and packed with flavor!

Head over to your local Tops and grab the ingredients, make the dish and then head over to Shea's before Sunday March 30th, to watch the musical.

Get your tickets: Go see "Shucked" at Shea's

Ingredients:

4 ears of grilled or boiled corn

1 tablespoon of jalapeno

2 diced avocados

1 cup of diced tomato

1 can of black beans

1/2 cup of cilantro

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

Juice from 4 limes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 chicken breast

1 jar of medium salsa

1 bag of tortilla chips

Instructions:

In a crockpot, add 2 chicken breasts and salsa

Cook on medium on 7 hours overnight

In a large bowl, dice all ingredients and add in a bowl.

Add chicken if desired.

Mix all ingredients and scoop with tortillas

ENJOY!

