Patriotic Red, White, and Blue Vanilla Cake Recipe for Memorial Day

Celebrate Memorial Day with a burst of patriotic colors by baking a Red, White, and Blue Vanilla Cake! This delightful recipe is perfect for adding a fun and festive touch to your holiday gatherings. Layer moist vanilla cake with vibrant red and blue berries, and top it off with a creamy, white frosting. It’s a sweet way to honor the day and impress your guests with a deliciously beautiful dessert. Whether you’re hosting a BBQ or a family picnic, this cake is sure to be the star of your celebration. Bake, share, and enjoy the patriotic spirit with every bite!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Sweet Pea Bakery’s Vanilla Cake

1 1/3 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

¾ cup milk

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Whisk dry ingredients together and set aside.

3. Beat butter with a mixer on medium-high speed until smooth, 1 minute.

4. Add sugar to the butter and beat until creamy, 4 more minutes.

5. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then add vanilla.

6. Beat in the flour in three batches on low speed, alternating with milk. Beat on medium-high speed until just combined.

7. Pour into greased pan and bake for 20-25 minutes. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes, move to wire rack.

Sweet Pea Bakery’s Whipped Cream

1 cup cold heavy cream or heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp confectioner’s sugar

½ tsp cream of tartar or 1 tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp vanilla extract



Directions:

1. Mix together cream of tartar or cornstarch and confectioner’s sugar.

2. Using a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream, sugar mixture, and vanilla extract on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, about 3-4 minutes.

3. Use immediately or cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

