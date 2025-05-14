Flavorful is the only word for this dish! You no longer have to boil your asparagus and force the family to eat it(we promise). This will be a side dish that everyone will have seconds on, so prepare yourself. Head on over to your local Tops Friendly Markets and enjoy!

Pancetta Asparagus

Pancetta, small pack (both diced or sliced works)

Asparagus

Leeks

Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons Olive oil

2 tablespoons of butter

5-6 cloves of garlic

Tablespoon each of garlic and onion powders

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

In a medium heat pan, add cut up pancetta and let that cook down for approximately 10 mins

While that is cooking, dice 5-6 cloves of fresh garlic and leeks

Add the garlic and leeks to the pancetta and cook together for 5 minutes

Cut your asparagus into 1 inch pieces and dump those in the pan with the other ingredients along with the seasonings

Stir and let them cook together for 5-7 mins

Sprinkle parmesan cheese and red peppers for garnish

Be a part of 7Life!

