Recipes for 7Life

Pancetta Asparagus

Flavorful is the only word for this dish! You no longer have to boil your asparagus and force the family to eat it(we promise). This will be a side dish that everyone will have seconds on, so prepare yourself. Head on over to your local Tops Friendly Markets and enjoy!

Pancetta, small pack (both diced or sliced works)
Asparagus
Leeks
Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons Olive oil
2 tablespoons of butter
5-6 cloves of garlic
Tablespoon each of garlic and onion powders
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

In a medium heat pan, add cut up pancetta and let that cook down for approximately 10 mins
While that is cooking, dice 5-6 cloves of fresh garlic and leeks
Add the garlic and leeks to the pancetta and cook together for 5 minutes
Cut your asparagus into 1 inch pieces and dump those in the pan with the other ingredients along with the seasonings
Stir and let them cook together for 5-7 mins
Sprinkle parmesan cheese and red peppers for garnish

