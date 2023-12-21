New Years Eve Mocktails

It's time to celebrate! With this recipe, the whole family can celebrate together for the New Year. Audrey joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make mocktails and they were amazing. These are a must try!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Mocktails

Sparkling “Champagne”

2 oz. Tops Apple Juice, chilled

2 oz. Tops Sparkling White Grape Juice, chilled

2 oz. Tops Club Soda, chilled

2 oz. ginger beer

Juice of half of a lime

Mint Sprigs (optional garnish)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, then pour into champagne flute or coupe. Garnish with mint.

Sparkling Ginger Cranberry “Cosmo”

2 oz. Tops Cranberry Juice, chilled

4 oz. Ginger Beer, chilled

Juice of half of a lime

Fresh Cranberries (optional garnish)

Orange Sugar Rim:

2 tbsp Tops Granulated Sugar

1 tsp Orange Zest

Instructions for Orange Sugar Rim: zest orange, combine with sugar on a small plate. Rim glass with an orange slice, dip the rim of the glass into the orange sugar. Set aside.

Instructions for Cosmo: fill shaker with ice, add cranberry juice and lime juice to the shaker and stir, then top with ginger beer. Pour into prepared glass. Garnish with cranberries.

