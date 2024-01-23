Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

Nekia's Vegetarian Taco Salad

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Recipes for 7life: Nekia's Vegetarian Taco Salad presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 13:01:11-05

Nekia stopped by the kitchen to show Mercedes how to make her meatless taco salad bowl. It's a favorite of Nekia's daughter who does not eat meat, so she makes it often. It is made with super simple ingredients and can be made up in just a few minutes for the whole family to enjoy. Feel free to substitute out any ingredients you make not like and add in those you do, the only thing required with this dish is that you enjoy!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Nekia’s Layered Taco Salad

Ingredients:

• 4-6 ears of fresh corn, off cob (frozen or can corn can be used)
• 2-4 cups chopped Iceberg lettuce
• 1 red onion, finely chopped
• 2 pints grape tomatoes, halved
• 2 15-oz cans black beans rinsed
• 2 red peppers, chopped
• 2 10-oz cans salsa
• 3-4 cups grated cheddar cheese
• 4 scallions, diced•6-8
• 1 container of sour cream
• Tortillas
• Tortilla chips & Doritos

Directions:
1.Layer each ingredient as you like.

2.Enjoy on a bed of greens or in a tortilla

3.Drizzle toco sauce over the top with guacamole

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.