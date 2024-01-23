Nekia's Vegetarian Taco Salad

Nekia stopped by the kitchen to show Mercedes how to make her meatless taco salad bowl. It's a favorite of Nekia's daughter who does not eat meat, so she makes it often. It is made with super simple ingredients and can be made up in just a few minutes for the whole family to enjoy. Feel free to substitute out any ingredients you make not like and add in those you do, the only thing required with this dish is that you enjoy!

Recipe:

Nekia’s Layered Taco Salad

Ingredients:

• 4-6 ears of fresh corn, off cob (frozen or can corn can be used)

• 2-4 cups chopped Iceberg lettuce

• 1 red onion, finely chopped

• 2 pints grape tomatoes, halved

• 2 15-oz cans black beans rinsed

• 2 red peppers, chopped

• 2 10-oz cans salsa

• 3-4 cups grated cheddar cheese

• 4 scallions, diced•6-8

• 1 container of sour cream

• Tortillas

• Tortilla chips & Doritos

Directions:

1.Layer each ingredient as you like.

2.Enjoy on a bed of greens or in a tortilla

3.Drizzle toco sauce over the top with guacamole

