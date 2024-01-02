If you like a healthy chili with kick, you will absolutely love this dish that Andrew made for Mercedes.

This dish has meaning to him and you can taste that in every single bite.

Once you taste this, you will be adding it to your family cookbook, we can promise that!

Recipe:

Momo’s BBQ Chili

Ingredients:



1 pound ground turkey

One pack of celery

One green bell pepper

One red bell pepper

Two 14oz cans of DelMonte diced tomatoes with garlic, oregano and basil

Kraft original BBQ sauce

Franks red hot

Can N/A beer

Green onions

Chili powder

Ground black pepper

Salt

Sharp cheddar cheese

Green onion

Tabasco Chipotle sauce

Sour cream

French baguette

Cooking Instructions:

Prep celery and peppers cutting into .5-1 inch pieces. Coat cooking pot with extra-virgin olive oil. Put in ground turkey and season with: 1 tsp chili powder 1/2 tsp ground black pepper 1/2 tsp salt, pepper and chili powder Stir and break turkey up Let cook for 5-10 mins until turkey is cooked Add two 14oz cans of DelMonte diced tomatoes with garlic, oregano and basil Stir and cook for 5 mins oz of N/A beer (lite beer of any kind) or you can use regular beer. Add a another 1 tsp chili powder if you want it spicer! Add a 1/2 bottle (9ozs) of craft original BBQ sauce and 2 tsp of Frank’s red hot. Cook 10 mins Serve in a soup style bowl or crock with sliced baguette. Top chili with cheddar, green onion, dab of sour cream and Tabasco chipotle sauce.



