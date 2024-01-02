Watch Now
Momo’s BBQ Chili

Posted at 8:56 AM, Jan 02, 2024
If you like a healthy chili with kick, you will absolutely love this dish that Andrew made for Mercedes.

This dish has meaning to him and you can taste that in every single bite.

Once you taste this, you will be adding it to your family cookbook, we can promise that!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Momo’s BBQ Chili

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • One pack of celery
  • One green bell pepper
  • One red bell pepper
  • Two 14oz cans of DelMonte diced tomatoes with garlic, oregano and basil
  • Kraft original BBQ sauce
  • Franks red hot
  • Can N/A beer
  • Green onions
  • Chili powder
  • Ground black pepper
  • Salt
  • Sharp cheddar cheese
  • Green onion
  • Tabasco Chipotle sauce
  • Sour cream

  • French baguette

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Prep celery and peppers cutting into .5-1 inch pieces.
  2. Coat cooking pot with extra-virgin olive oil.
  3. Put in ground turkey and season with:
  4. 1 tsp chili powder
  5. 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
  6. 1/2 tsp salt, pepper and chili powder
  7. Stir and break turkey up
  8. Let cook for 5-10 mins until turkey is cooked
  9. Add two 14oz cans of DelMonte diced tomatoes with garlic, oregano and basil
  10. Stir and cook for 5 mins
  11. oz of N/A beer (lite beer of any kind) or you can use regular beer.
  12. Add a another 1 tsp chili powder if you want it spicer!
  13. Add a 1/2 bottle (9ozs) of craft original BBQ sauce and 2 tsp of Frank’s red hot.
  14. Cook 10 mins
  15. Serve in a soup style bowl or crock with sliced baguette. Top chili with cheddar, green onion, dab of sour cream and Tabasco chipotle sauce.

