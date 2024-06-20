Melon Prosciutto Bites: A Perfect Summer Appetizer Recipe

What happens if you take some of your favorite fruit, cheese and meats and put them together? You become the life of any summer get together. Try this Melon Prosciutto Bite sweet treat and make sure to double up on whatever you buy, it will go fast!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Meet & Eat Charcuterie Recipe:

Melon Prosciutto Bites

Ingredients (Serves 12)

1 Small Honey Dew, seeded and scooped in to balls

1 Small Cantaloupe

¼ cup Honey

1 Lime Zested & Juiced

1 tsp Flakey Salt

Chopped fresh Mint for garnish

10 slices of prosciutto cut in to thin strips

1 8oz wedge of Gorgonzola Dolce cut in to rectangles

Directions:

Whip together honey, salt, lime zest, and juice in a small bowl. Place cantaloupe and honeydew melon balls in a resealable bag and cover with marinade. Seal bag and refrigerate for at least 30 min. Drain melon and discard marinade. Thread melon onto toothpicks followed by a folded slice of prosciutto and a slice of gorgonzola. Place melon bites onto a serving plate and drizzle with additional honey. Garnish with mint and serve.

Be a part of 7Life!

