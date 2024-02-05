Chef James, owner of Toutant, joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us all the tips and tricks to a great gumbo just ahead of Mardi gras. As the chef describes it " gumbo is a layered stew". Not only is it layered, it's a traditional dish that we all love and look forward to eating this time of year. Make this dish at home with your family, that's after you stop by Tops and grab everything you need of course! Enjoy.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store.

Recipe:

MawMaw’s Gumbo

INGREDIENTS

ROUX:



olive oil 1 T

Butter Unsalted 2 oz

AP Flour 2 oz



Melt butter and olive oil together, stir in flour, cook on medium low heat until uniform, stirring constantly, until the color of a penny, about 30-45 min. Reserve at room temperature.



Olive Oil 1 t

Protein of choice (ck/shrimp/sausage) 2-3 cups total

Mixed Bell Peppers, LG Dice 4 ea

Onions, LG Dice 2 ea

Celery LG Dice ½ head

Garlic, minced 2 t

Cajun Seasoning 2 T

Kosher Salt 2 t

White wine ¼ cup

Citrus Juice 2 T

Crystal Hot Sauce 2 T

Chicken/Shellfish Stock 6 cups

Okra, fresh/frozen sliced 1 cup

Roux, cooked, room temp all

1t gumbo file’ powder slurry together

1/4 cup water slurry together

Method:

1. Saute protein of choice until cooked through

2. add vegetables and spices and continue to cook until tender.

3. Add liquid seasonings, cook for five minutes, add stock.

4. Bring to a boil, simmer for 15 minutes

5. add okra, cook 15 minutes more, stirring occasionally.

6. Whisk in roux to hot liquid base and incorporate fully.

7. Bring to boil and then reduce heat to simmer on low for 15 minutes

8. Add file slurry at last minute, bring to boil,

9. Remove from heat and serve over rice and Enjoy!

