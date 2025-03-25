Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast

Breakfast all day anyone? I say yes! This simple french toast recipe will last your family all day and you won't hear any complaints!
Add with a side of protein and you have yourself a very peaceful day from cooking.
Ingredients:
1 loaf of Artisan Bread
Mascarpone cheese
Tops Syrup
6 Eggs
1 tablespoon Cinnamon
1/2 cup Heavy Cream
Powdered Sugar
Berries if choice
Unsalted Butter
Instructions:
In a large bowl mix 6 eggs(makes approx 5 pieces of french toast, so adjust accordingly),1/2 cup of heavy cream, 1 tablespoon of cinnamon and1 pinch of salt.
In between the slices of bread, put a medium layer of the mascarpone cheese and close it up.
Dip bread in egg mixture on both sides and add to a buttered griddle or pan on medium/high heat, flip on both sides after 3-4 minutes.
Plate, add more cinnamon, add powdered sugar and garnish with fruit of your choice!
Be a part of 7Life!