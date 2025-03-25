Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast

Breakfast all day anyone? I say yes! This simple french toast recipe will last your family all day and you won't hear any complaints!

Add with a side of protein and you have yourself a very peaceful day from cooking.

Ingredients:

1 loaf of Artisan Bread

Mascarpone cheese

Tops Syrup

6 Eggs

1 tablespoon Cinnamon

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

Powdered Sugar

Berries if choice

Unsalted Butter

Instructions:

In a large bowl mix 6 eggs(makes approx 5 pieces of french toast, so adjust accordingly),1/2 cup of heavy cream, 1 tablespoon of cinnamon and1 pinch of salt.

In between the slices of bread, put a medium layer of the mascarpone cheese and close it up.

Dip bread in egg mixture on both sides and add to a buttered griddle or pan on medium/high heat, flip on both sides after 3-4 minutes.

Plate, add more cinnamon, add powdered sugar and garnish with fruit of your choice!

