Maple Vinaigrette Salad Dressing with Les Trent

Who doesn't love a good salad? If you are anything like Les and Mercedes, you want to know what's in your food. This dressing has flavor out of this world AND includes maple. Grab a bigger bowl for this dish, unless you just want to make two trips!
Ingredients:
MAPLE VINAIGRETTE, see attached recipe for ingredients, and let's go with Canola oil. Plus;
5 - 10 oz bag of Baby Arugula Salad
1 Pint of Grape Tomatoes
1 small Red Onion
1/2 cup of canola oil
1/3 cup of maple syrup
1/4 cup of champagne vinegar
Dash of red chili flakes, salt and pepper
**Optional: Peanuts
Directions:
Chop onion and tomato and set aside
Mix the oil, champagne vinegar and syrup together.
Stir together.
Add the seasonings, stir again.
In a bowl mix arugula and veggies together. Pour on your dressing and ENJOY!
Be a part of 7Life!