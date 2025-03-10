Maple Brussel Sprouts with Les Trent

What do you get when you add Les Trent and maple syrup? Great recipes that everyone will love. Les is on a mission to show that maple syrup of the life of any dish you add it to. This Brussel Sprout recipe will have everyone asking for more.

MAPLE BACON BRUSSELS SPROUTS;

Ingredients:

14 ounce bag of shaved Brussels Sprouts

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons of Olive Oil

1/3 cup WNY Maple Syrup

Salt, pepper and pepper flakes to taste

**Optional: 4 or 5 slices of thick cut bacon

In a pan on med/high add minced garlic and olive oil. Saute for 5 mins

Add the shaved Brussel Sprouts and saute for another 5 mins

Add WNY Maple Syrup, mix together and serve immediately

Enjoy!

For more information on recipes or where to your maple syrup or please visit: https://wnymaple.com/

Be a part of 7Life!

