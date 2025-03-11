Maple Bacon with Les Trent

Everyone loves bacon! Especially maple bacon. The versatility in bacon is unmatched and today Les Trent gives us a couple of dishes that have gone next level because of it. Try this bacon and add to these dishes. Your family will thank you!

Ingredients:

1 pack of Bacon

Ground maple sugar

Instructions:

Cut your bacon into 1 inch pieces

Mix with approx 1/2 cup of ground maple sugar

In a heated pan add bacon. Cook on medium, you don't want it to cook too fast and burn.

Cook until nice and toasty brown.

Add on top of any dish you would like!

Be a part of 7Life!

