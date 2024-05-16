Watch Now
Mango Lassi Delight: A Refreshing Taste of Summer

Posted at 10:02 AM, May 16, 2024

If you are a mango fan, this dish is for you. Akruti joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make a mango dish that says hello summer tastebuds! Enjoy this with friends and family, all by yourself, or you could give Mercedes a call if you have extra. We like to give options around here!

Recipe:

Mango Lassi

Ingredients:

  • 2 Ripe Mangoes or 1 cup Mango Pulp
  • 1 cup Greek Yogurt
  • ½ cup 2% Milk (any Milk or Water are OK too)
  • 3 TSP Sugar
  • Pinch of Cardamom (Optional)
  • Pinch of crushed Pistachios (Optional for Garnish)

Cooking Instructions:

In a Blender, add chopped ripe mangoes or mango pulp, yogurt, milk, and sugar. Blend until everything is smoothly blended into a smoothie consistency. You can add a pinch of cardamom at this time and give it a quick blend. Serve chilled in glasses and top it with some crushed pistachios.

Recipe Notes - If using canned mango pulp, add less sugar. You can always add more later.

