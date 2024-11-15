Make Holiday Pecan Pie with Mercedes

If you want a simple yet absolutely delicious dessert for the holidays, look no further. Growing up, I always wanted to try pecan pie, but the adults always got to it first. This recipe shows you how to make a simple yet delicious dessert that take no time to make and the family will fighting for the leftovers!

Ingredients:



1 cup granulated sugar

3 Tablespoons light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup light corn syrup

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup salted butter , softened or melted

, softened or melted 3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups pecan halves (can chop the pecans or leave whole)

Directions:Preheat oven to 350

Defrost your pie crust(9inch)

On the bottom of the pie crust spread a healthy portion of the pecans(don't worry, they will rise)

Mix all other ingredients together and dump on top of the pecans

Put a crust guard on the edges of the pie crust as to not burn it (take off halfway through baking time)

Put in the oven for 50-55 minutes, or until the center moves just a little

*You are more than welcome to make your own pie crust, for time sake, I buy the crust from my local Tops.

