Make Holiday Pecan Pie with Mercedes

If you want a simple yet absolutely delicious dessert for the holidays, look no further. Growing up, I always wanted to try pecan pie, but the adults always got to it first. This recipe shows you how to make a simple yet delicious dessert that take no time to make and the family will fighting for the leftovers!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup salted butter , softened or melted
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups pecan halves (can chop the pecans or leave whole)

Directions:Preheat oven to 350
Defrost your pie crust(9inch)
On the bottom of the pie crust spread a healthy portion of the pecans(don't worry, they will rise)
Mix all other ingredients together and dump on top of the pecans
Put a crust guard on the edges of the pie crust as to not burn it (take off halfway through baking time)
Put in the oven for 50-55 minutes, or until the center moves just a little
*You are more than welcome to make your own pie crust, for time sake, I buy the crust from my local Tops.

