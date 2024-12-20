Make Cranberry Brie bites with Kristin

If we are being honest, we still the unopened jar of cranberry sauce in our cabinets. Pull that out for this quck and tasty treat for the "booked and busy" as Kristin put it. With 4 simple ingredients you will make the party this holiday season.

Ingredients:

Phyllo cups

Cranberry Sauce

Brie cheese

Rosemary

In each phyllo cup, place a small piece of brie cheese, cranberry sauce and rosemary.

Pop in your airfryer for 4 mins at 400 and there you have it!

You are welcome and happy holiday friends.

