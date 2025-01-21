Make Chicken Parm Burgers with Ed Nice

There is no shortage on flavor when it comes to this chicken parm burger. Our friend Ed Nice joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make this delicious burger. Not only is is simple, all of your ingredients are found right at your local Tops!

Ingredients

· 1 LB Ground Chicken

· 1/2 Cup Italian Bread Crumbs

· 1/4 Cup Chopped Parsley

· 2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

· 1/4 Cup Grated Parmesan

· 1 Tbsp Vegetable Oil

· 2 Cups Marinara,

o More For Buns

· 3/4 Cup Shredded Mozzarella

· 4 Hamburger Buns

· Kosher Salt

· Black Pepper

· Cayenne Pepper

· Freshly Sliced Basil, For Serving

Directions

· In a medium bowl, stir together chicken, bread crumbs, garlic, parsley, and Parmesan and season with salt and pepper. Form into 4 patties.

· In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Cook patties until bottoms are golden, 4 to 5 minutes, then flip and add marinara to skillet. Bring to a simmer (reduce heat to medium if sauce is bubbling too rapidly) and top each patty evenly with mozzarella. Cover and cook until chicken is cooked through and cheese melts, 10 to 12 minutes more.

· Spoon sauce from skillet onto bottom halves of burger buns and place patties on top. Top with basil and burger bun tops.

Be a part of 7Life!

