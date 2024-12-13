Make a Charcuterie Christmas Wreath with Mercedes

Who doesn't love a creative charcuterie board for a family gathering? This is a fabulous way to have less to clean up and not worry about if your finger foods are being touched by multiple hands. All you need to do is head over to your local Tops and grab skewers the meats, cheeses and veggies of your choice. We hope you all have a happy, safe and delicious holiday season friends!

Ingredients:

Skewers

Olives(both green and kalamata)

Salami

Pepperoni

Petite sweet pickles

Mozerella balls

Cubed cheddar cheese

Rosemary(fresh)

Basil(fresh)

-Grab a dish and fill up your skewers with whatever item you want in whatever order. Form enough skewers to form a circle around the dish. -If there are gaps add skewers in between.

-Take the rosemary and fill in any additional gaps

-Use basil as garnish

