Loaded Tator Tots just in time for Football entertainment!

Loaded Tator tots anyone? This dish will be a winner for the football games that have a diverse group of taste buds in the room. Put out a big spread of options and let everyone go at it. Mercedes gave just a few options of toppings to layer, one of them being a simple homemade cheese sauce that everyone will want to add.

Ingredients

Tops Tator tots

2-8oz blocks of Tops Cheddar Cheese(shred yourself, or pre-shredded)

Heavy Cream

Unsalted butter

Salt/Pepper to taste

Bacon

BBQ Sauce

Sour Cream

Garnish of choice

**Feel free to add as many toppings as you like

Bake tator tots until golden brown

Cut bacon into square and cook until golden brown

In a pot, melt two pats of unsalted butter, add 1 cup of heavy cream

Once cream heats up, add all shredded cheddar and stir until melted

Season to taste and start layering!

Layer tator tots, bacon, sour cream, bbq sauce, sour cream and garnish to your hearts desire.

The only requirement is that you have fun doing so.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fulfill all of your grocery needs.

Be a part of 7Life!

