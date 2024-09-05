Loaded Tator Tots just in time for Football entertainment!

Loaded Tator tots anyone? This dish will be a winner for the football games that have a diverse group of taste buds in the room. Put out a big spread of options and let everyone go at it. Mercedes gave just a few options of toppings to layer, one of them being a simple homemade cheese sauce that everyone will want to add.
Ingredients
Tops Tator tots
2-8oz blocks of Tops Cheddar Cheese(shred yourself, or pre-shredded)
Heavy Cream
Unsalted butter
Salt/Pepper to taste
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Sour Cream
Garnish of choice
**Feel free to add as many toppings as you like
Bake tator tots until golden brown
Cut bacon into square and cook until golden brown
In a pot, melt two pats of unsalted butter, add 1 cup of heavy cream
Once cream heats up, add all shredded cheddar and stir until melted
Season to taste and start layering!
Layer tator tots, bacon, sour cream, bbq sauce, sour cream and garnish to your hearts desire.
The only requirement is that you have fun doing so.
