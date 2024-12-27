Watch Now
Lia's Channel 7 S'mores

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Lia joined Mercedes to make a delicious dessert for the holiday season! Who doesn't love s'mores? This gives you the same taste with a twist. When you try this dish with those you love, they will be asking you for this recipe, so make sure to have it handy!

Ingredients:

1 Box of white cake mix
1 Stick of non-hydrogenated butter (Lia used plant butter)
Olive oil
2 eggs
Mini marshmallows
Chocolate chips
Graham crackers

Preheat oven to 350

Instructions:
Mix the cake mix with softened butter, eggs, olive oil (1-2 tablespoons)

1 package of crushed up graham crackers (about 8 of them)

1 cup of Chocolate chips

1 cup of mini marshmallows

Grease bottom of baking dish

Add dough and top with more mini marshmallows and chocolate chips

Bake for about 20-25 minutes but watch your oven
*Cooking times vary .

