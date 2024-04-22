Kick Up Your Culinary Creations: Horseradish Recipe

Miriam from the Buffalo Jewish Federation joined Mercedes to make and talk about the importance of horseradish that passover holiday. Did you know this recipes was so simple? Well now you do! Go slow though, it will give you a nice kick as well.



Recipe:

Horseradish

Ingredients:



1 large fresh horseradish root

¼ cup distilled white vinegar

additional vinegar (add until desired consistency is achieved)



Instructions:

· Prepare the Horseradish Root: Choose a firm, fresh horseradish root. Wash it thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or debris. Peel the outer skin using a vegetable peeler or a sharp knife.

· Cut into Chunks: Cut the horseradish root into small chunks to make it easier to process in a food processor or blender. Aim for pieces that are about 1-inch in size.

· Process the Horseradish: Place the horseradish chunks into a food processor or blender. Add vinegar. Secure the lid tightly.

· Blend: Pulse or blend the mixture until it reaches your desired consistency. Add more vinegar as needed. Be cautious when opening the lid as the fumes from fresh horseradish can be very potent and may cause irritation to your eyes and nose.

· Store: Transfer the freshly grated horseradish into a clean, airtight jar or container. Seal it tightly and store it in the refrigerator.

· Note: Fresh horseradish can be quite pungent, so start with a small amount and adjust according to your taste preferences. Remember to handle it carefully to avoid irritation from

