Chef Chris joined Mercedes to make a dish that comes with a lot of history, Jamaican Red Pea Soup. This hearty one pot dish is packed with veggies, pig tails and tons of flavor! Don't worry, if you don't eat pig tail, you can substitute with any other meat. YUM! Chef Chris explains why he chose this dish to represent his contribution to Black History Month and it is a powerful one.

Recipe:

Red Pea Soup

5 (15.5oz) cans Tops Dark red kidney beans, do not drain

4 lbs salted pigtails, pressured for 45 minutes (pressure cooker) and chopped

12 scallions, chopped

10 sprigs fresh thyme, tied together with string

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

¾ cup Tops Instant Chicken bouillon

4 quarts water

2 scotch bonnet pepper

2 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

4 medium carrots, small dice

3 large Idaho potatoes, small dice

2 cans Tops whole kernel supersweet corn



For the dumplings:



2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup fine yellow cornmeal

1 1/3 cup water

Instructions:

1) On a stove set to medium high heat. Add all the ingredients (except the ingredients for the dough) into a large pot and bring to a boil (about 30 minutes).

2) Once boiling mix the dough ingredients together and form into little balls then roll in your hand to make long dumplings and drop in the pot (this helps to add thickness to the soup)

3) Lower heat to a gentle simmer and allow to cook for another 15 minutes or until the dumplings (aka spinners) are finished cooking.

4) Discard the scotch bonnet pepper and thyme sprigs.

5) Serve and enjoy, garnished with some additional chopped scallion.

