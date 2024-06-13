Irresistible Homemade Cinnamon Rolls: Soft, Gooey, and Delicious!

Who in your family has a sweet tooth? I know we do! Lydia, head baker from Southern Junction joined us to make her famous cinnamon rolls and boy are these a treat. Get ready for your family to be amazed.

Recipe:

Cinnamon Rolls

Dough

2 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup whole milk

4 Tablespoons butter at room temperature

1 Packet instant yeast

1 large egg

Filling

4 Tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup sugar

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

Icing

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

Make the dough:

Combine the milk and butter together in a bowl. Microwave or use the stove and heat until the butter has melted and the mixture is warm(not very hot). Add in the yeast and whisk until it has dissolved. Pour mixture into the dry ingredients, add the egg, and stir or use a stand mixer with a dough paddle attachment on medium speed. Mix until a soft dough forms. (10 Min)

Transfer dough to a oiled surface. Using floured hands, knead the dough for 3 minutes. You will have a smooth ball of dough. If the dough is very sticky, you can add a little more flour. Place in a lightly greased bowl, cover, and let rest for about 10 minutes.

While dough is resting, roll out in a rectangle. (About 8in by 16 in) Spread the melted butter on top. Mix together the cinnamon and brown sugar and sprinkle it over the buttered dough. Roll up the dough to make a log. Cut into 10–12 even rolls and placed in a well buttered 9- or 10-inch cake pan.

Cover the pan plastic wrap or a clean kitchen towel. Allow the rolls to rise in a warm place for 60 minutes or until double in size.

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Bake for 24–26 minutes, or until lightly browned. The internal temperature taken with a thermometer should read 190 when done. Remove pan from the oven and place on a wire rack as you make the icing.

ICING:

Mix together heavy cream and powdered sugar until you get a good icing consistency

(Approximately 1/2 cup of heavy cream and 2 cups of sugar) Add vanilla.

Drizzle over the cinnamon rolls

Sprinkle crushed pistachios on top

Enjoy!

