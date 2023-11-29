Our friend Kadie Daye from WYRK joined Mercedes in the kitchen to cook a simple and affordable crockpot meal passed down from her mother. This is a meal you can set in the morning and not have to stress about dinner. The best part? It equals less than $6.00 per person.

"Set it and forget it" it is that simple!

Recipe:

Im-PECK-ably Easy Crock Pot Chicken

Ingredients:

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup chicken broth

1 pkg onion soup mix

1/2-1 tsp minced garlic

pork chops or chicken breast

1 pkg baby carrots or 4 large carrots cut in slices

small red potatoes cut into halves or quarters



Cooking:

mix 1 can cream of mushroom soup with 1 cup chicken broth and 1 pkg of onion soup mix and 1/2 -1 tsp of minced garlic



put pork chops or boneless chicken breasts in crockpot and Cover with soup mixture



add baby carrots or sliced carrots and cut up red potatoes to the crockpot



Cook for six hours on high or 10 hours on low



Serve directly from the crockpot, the meat will be so tender

