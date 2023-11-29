Our friend Kadie Daye from WYRK joined Mercedes in the kitchen to cook a simple and affordable crockpot meal passed down from her mother. This is a meal you can set in the morning and not have to stress about dinner. The best part? It equals less than $6.00 per person.
"Set it and forget it" it is that simple!
Recipe:
Im-PECK-ably Easy Crock Pot Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 pkg onion soup mix
- 1/2-1 tsp minced garlic
- pork chops or chicken breast
- 1 pkg baby carrots or 4 large carrots cut in slices
- small red potatoes cut into halves or quarters
Cooking:
- mix 1 can cream of mushroom soup with 1 cup chicken broth and 1 pkg of onion soup mix and 1/2 -1 tsp of minced garlic
- put pork chops or boneless chicken breasts in crockpot and Cover with soup mixture
- add baby carrots or sliced carrots and cut up red potatoes to the crockpot
- Cook for six hours on high or 10 hours on low
- Serve directly from the crockpot, the meat will be so tender
