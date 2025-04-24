HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

We haven't met anyone that doesn't like peach cobbler yet! With this recipe, the trend of loving this dish will continue.

You can of course head over to your local Tops Friendly Markets to get everything you need to bring a little sweetness to the lives of those around you! A big thank you to Gary from Buffalo for calling the station and requesting this dish!

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

1-1/12 cups of whole milk

1/2 teaspoon of salt(1/4 for peaches and batter)

Large can of sliced peaches in syrup

1 cup of brown sugar

6 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tub of Tops Vanilla Ice Cream

Instructions:

Add 1 full can of peaches in a pot on medium high heat

Add one cup of brown sugar(light) and salt and let cook together for 5 minutes

While that is on the stove, in a separate bowl add one cup of flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon and milk

Stir until a pancake consistency is present.

In a baking pan add 6 tablespoons of melted butter and dump the batter on top

Dump peaches from the pan on top of the batter(juice included)

Sprinkle more cinnamon on top

Place in the oven at 350 for 30-35 minutes

Scoop in a bowl, top with ice cream and have fun!

