Homemade Dog Treats: Spoil Your Pup with Love and Flavor

This segment is all about the fur babies in our lives in celebration of National Pet Month! You can now enjoy a treat WITH your dog…..I mean why not? Our friends Fetch Dog Treats help us make this happen. “Bone” appetit….literally!



Recipe:

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats With Oat Flour

Ingredients:

● 2 1/2 cups Oat Flour

● 2 Eggs

● 1/2 cup Canned Pumpkin

● 2 tablespoons Peanut Butter (xylitol-free and unsalted)

● 1/2 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

● 1/2 cup Water

Cooking Instructions:

● Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

● In a large mixing bowl, combine oat flour and ground cinnamon. Add in the eggs, canned pumpkin, and peanut butter until well combined.

● Gradually add 1/2 cup of water, mixing continuously until the dough is pliable.

● Optional: Lightly dust a clean surface with oat flour to prevent sticking. Roll out the dough to about 1/2-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut the dough into shapes.

● Place the cutouts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes or until the treats are hard.

● Remove from the oven and let the treats cool on a wire rack before serving.

Storage Guidelines:

Given the moisture content from the pumpkin and peanut butter, it's crucial to store these treats properly to prevent mold growth:

Counter: Initially, let the treats cool completely and ensure they're dry to the touch. Store in an airtight container for 5-7 days. If your home is humid, skip counter storage and go directly to refrigerating.

Fridge: For longer storage, place the treats in an airtight container, separating layers with parchment paper to prevent sticking. They can be stored for 10-14 days. Refrigeration helps to retard mold growth due to the cooler temperature.

Freezer: For the longest shelf life, freeze the treats in a single layer on a baking sheet before transferring them to a freezer-safe bag or container. This prevents them from sticking together. Use within a few weeks for best quality. Thaw in the refrigerator before serving to your pet.

Yields: About 18 3” dog bone cookies

Be a part of 7Life!

