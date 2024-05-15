Homemade Dog Treats: Spoil Your Pup with Love and Flavor

This segment is all about the fur babies in our lives in celebration of National Pet Month! You can now enjoy a treat WITH your dog…..I mean why not? Our friends Fetch Dog Treats help us make this happen. “Bone” appetit….literally!
Recipe:
Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats With Oat Flour
Ingredients:
● 2 1/2 cups Oat Flour
● 2 Eggs
● 1/2 cup Canned Pumpkin
● 2 tablespoons Peanut Butter (xylitol-free and unsalted)
● 1/2 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
● 1/2 cup Water
Cooking Instructions:
● Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
● In a large mixing bowl, combine oat flour and ground cinnamon. Add in the eggs, canned pumpkin, and peanut butter until well combined.
● Gradually add 1/2 cup of water, mixing continuously until the dough is pliable.
● Optional: Lightly dust a clean surface with oat flour to prevent sticking. Roll out the dough to about 1/2-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut the dough into shapes.
● Place the cutouts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes or until the treats are hard.
● Remove from the oven and let the treats cool on a wire rack before serving.
Storage Guidelines:
Given the moisture content from the pumpkin and peanut butter, it's crucial to store these treats properly to prevent mold growth:
Counter: Initially, let the treats cool completely and ensure they're dry to the touch. Store in an airtight container for 5-7 days. If your home is humid, skip counter storage and go directly to refrigerating.
Fridge: For longer storage, place the treats in an airtight container, separating layers with parchment paper to prevent sticking. They can be stored for 10-14 days. Refrigeration helps to retard mold growth due to the cooler temperature.
Freezer: For the longest shelf life, freeze the treats in a single layer on a baking sheet before transferring them to a freezer-safe bag or container. This prevents them from sticking together. Use within a few weeks for best quality. Thaw in the refrigerator before serving to your pet.
Yields: About 18 3” dog bone cookies
Be a part of 7Life!