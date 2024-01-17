Being in Western New York means cold weather and sniffly noses. Mercedes makes a chicken noodle soup that is sure to warm up the whole family and sneak in some healthy foods for the family. This one pot meal only takes 1 hour from start to finish and will for sure have your family coming back for more.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store.

Recipe:

Homemade chicken noodle soup

A whole chicken

1 container of chicken broth

2 tablespoons of both garlic and onion seasonings

1 12oz can of stewed tomatoes

3-4 stalks of celery cut up in one inch pieces

3 carrots cut up in quarter slices

1 vidalia onion cut up into cubes

¼ cup minced garlic

Parsley leaves finely chopped

1 teaspoon of chopped ginger

Half bag of egg noodles

Instructions:

Clean the whole chicken and place in pan with chicken broth, garlic and onion seasonings and let it boil for 45 minutes or until chicken is falling off bones.

Pick out the bones to your liking.

Add all vegetables and tomatoes and let cook together on medium for 20 minutes

Add half bag of egg noodles and let it boil for 5 minutes, turn off and enjoy

