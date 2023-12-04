Holiday Treats: Lemon Tarts

What's more fun that making lemon tarts with Emma? Not much! Inspired by celebrity baker Rosanna Pansino, Emma schooled us on a delicious holiday treat that you can do with anyone in your family. Emma says "she has cooked since she was 4 years old" and we can tell it's something she truly enjoys. Be sure to follow her tips to keep the custard at the perfect consisency!

Recipes:

Rosanna Pansino Lemon Tarts

Ingredients:

Tart Dough

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

1 1/2 cup all purpose flour (we substituted gluten free flour)

8 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes and chilled.

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Lemon Curd Filling



1 large egg

2 large egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Grated zest of one large lemon

1/4 cup of lemon juice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

Decoration:

1/4 cup powered sugar



Directions:

1. Make the tart dough: In small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, heavy cream, and lemon extract until smooth.

2. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the flour, butter, 1/4 cup of granulated sugar, and salt on low speed until a coarse meal forms.

3. On low speed, slowly mix in the cream mixture until the dough holds together when it is pinched.

4. Shape the dough into a disk and wrap it in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for one hour.

5. Make the lemon curd filling: Fill a small saucepan halfway with warm water and bring to a simmer.

6. In a heatproof bowl (that fits over the saucepan), whisk the egg, egg yolks, 1/4 cut granulated sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

Place the bowl over the saucepan, making sure the bottom of the bowl isn’t touching the simmering water. Which occasionally, until the mixture thickens, 8 to 10 minutes.

7. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl. Store in the butter until melted and fully combined.

8. Lay a piece of plastic wrap against the top of the filling so that a skin does not form.

B. Set aside cool, about one hour.

9. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease muffin tins.

10. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 1/4 inch thickness. Cut 12 tart shells.

11. Press the center of the dough into the greased mini muffin cups.Use a fork to dock the bottom of the tart shells.

12. Freeze for 10 toi 15 minutes.

13. Bake until firm to the touch, 10 to 12 minutes.

14. Let cool in the pans on a wire rack.

15. Using the sifter, cover each tart shell with powdered sugar.

16. Fill each tart with lemon curd filling.

