Jenna joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us all how to make healthy and delicious breakfast bars. Jenna stated that her family "loves this treat" and she feels great about it because it is very healthy. The simplicity of this recipe will make you set aside a few moments to make it as often as possibly can. This is a delicious breakfast that will fit in any budget and the whole family will get behind.

Recipe:

Healthy Breakfast Bars

INGREDIENTS:

• 2/3 Cup Wheat flour

• 1 Cup Quick Cooking Oats

• 1/2 Cup Coconut Sugar

• 1/2 Tsp Baking Soda

• 1/4 Tsp Salt

• 1/2 Cup coconut oil (melted and cooled) Can sub unsalted butter

• 1 Egg Room temperature

• 1 Tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

• 2 Tbsp Milk (I used vanilla almond milk)

• 1/4 CupWhite chocolate chips

• 1/4 cup white chocolate chips melted

• 1/4 Cup Dried Cranberries (I use the less sugar added)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350F and grease an 8×8 inch baking pan with cooking spray.

2. In a medium bowl mix together flour, oats, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a large bowl beat your coconut oil, coconut sugar, egg, and vanilla.

4. Add dry ingredients into wet and stir in almond milk. Fold in white chocolate chips and dried cranberries.

5. Pour batter into prepared pan; spreading evenly with a rubber spatula.

6. Bake for 14-18 minutes. Let oatmeal bars cool and cut into the desired size. I cut mine into 16 squares.7. Drizzle with last 1/4 cup white chocolate chips and enjoy!!

