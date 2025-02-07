Hawaiian roll meatball sliders

For families that are very busy and still want delicious meals, we have you covered. We grabbed a few of our favorite items from our local Tops and made a quick meal that will fit your families budget!

Ingredients:

-1 pack of hawaaian rolls

-1 pack of Rosina's Italian meatballs

-2 jar of marinara sauce

-1 pack of shredded mozerella cheese

Instructions:

-In a pan, add the marinara sauce and meatballs in a pan and simmer on medium heat for 20 mins or until the meatballs are fully heated.

-When the meatballs are done, add a layer of cheese on top and cover until it melts.

-Cut the hawaiian rolls in half and once the cheese melts, scoop 2-3 meatballs out of pan and onto the roll.

ENJOY!

