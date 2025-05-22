Hamburgers on the Grill

It's full-blown grilling season and Tops Savor burgers should be on everyone's menu! With multiple flavors, everyone is guaranteed to be happy.

Pick a flavor and heat up that grill my friends. Don't forget the sides! Today we made a pineapple and watermelon kabob with a little spicy surprise.

Ingredients:

Rolls

Tajin

Parsley

Tops sliced cheese(any cheese of your choice)

A nice hot grill

Cubed watermelon

Cubed pineapple

Tops Savor burgers of your choice

Season the cubed with a light layer of Tajin.

Alternate them on the kabob and sprinkle with parsley. Set in the fridge and let marinate for 30 minutes.

In a pan, put a few pats of butter and 2 sliced onions. Cook on medium until soft and slightly browned, set aside.

Grill the hamburgers, add sliced cheese or Vidalia onion after it's cooked.

