Anytime ones love for food is inspired by someone they care about, you better believe it will be amazing! Billie Essco says his grandmother was his inspiration for his love for food. He joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make his grilled rainbow trout with pineapple jasmine rice that is one for the books! It is super simple yet full of flavor. Pull someone you love aside and try this dish, I promise, you won't be disappointed!

Grilled Rainbow Trout with Pineapple and Jasmine Rice



Ingredients:

1 Pineapple

1 Rainbow trout

Stick butter

Jasmine rice

Ginger

1 Lemon

Broccoli

Red bell pepper

BBQ sauce (people’s choice)

Seasoning:

Pink Himalayan Salt

Caribbean Seasoning Salt

Salmon Rub

Items:

Foil

Spatula

Knife

2 Forks

2 Spoons

Chopping board

3 Bowls

Sauce pan

Grill

Instructions:

1. Prepare Pineapple:

Split the pineapple in half from the side (not the top).

Use a spoon to carve out the flesh, leaving a bit of pineapple lining for flavor.

Place the carved pineapple in a freezer (or cold place) to keep it fresh.

Place the pineapple flesh in a bowl.

2. Fire Up the Grill:

3. Prepare the Trout:

Cut the lemon and squeeze over the trout.

Sprinkle pink Himalayan salt on top of the trout.

Season the trout with salmon rub to taste and press the seasoning in with a spoon.

Place the trout onto foil.

Cut butter in half, then cut one half into three slices and place on top of the fish (olive oil can be used as an alternative).

Close the trout inside the foil and poke a few holes on top.

Place the foil-wrapped trout on the grill and cook for a minimum of 10-12 minutes, adjusting to your preference.

4. Cook the Rice:

Cook jasmine rice according to package instructions.

5. Prepare Vegetables:

Chop the red bell pepper, broccoli, and ginger into small pieces and place in a bowl.

6. Prepare the Sauce:

Blend the pineapple flesh with a touch of water.

Strain the mixture to remove pulp.

Cold Sauce: Mix strained pineapple juice with BBQ sauce in a blender.

Warm Sauce: Simmer strained pineapple juice with BBQ sauce in a pan for 1-2 minutes, adding seasonings to taste.

7. Grill the Pineapple:

Place the pineapple halves flesh-side down on the grill for about 1 minute.

8. Plating:

Place the grilled pineapple halves on a dish.

Add 1-2 scoops of jasmine rice into each pineapple half.

Drizzle a thin layer of sauce over the rice.

Remove the trout from the grill, unwrap from foil, and chop into small pieces.

Mix the trout with the chopped peppers, broccoli, and ginger.

Add a few scoops of the trout and vegetable mix into each pineapple half.

Top with more sauce.

9. Enjoy!

