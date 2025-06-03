Grilled Chicken and Fruit Skewers
Ingredients:
Salt
Paprika
Crushed red pepper
Garlic pepper
Pepper
Olive Oil
1 pack of Chicken Thighs(skinless)
On a medium heated grill
Fruit Skewer Ingredients
Tajin
Pineapple (rough chop)
Watermelon (rough chop)
Sliced mozzarella cheese
In a bowl, add your pineapple and watermelon
Sprinkle with a healthy portion of Tajin
Directions for the grilled Chicken:
Clean the chicken
Add Olive Oil and seasonings on the chicken and mix
If you are able, let it marinate in the fridge for at least an hour
Put on the medium heat grill and cook approx. 15 mins on each side total, flipping every 5 mins.
Enjoy!
Directions for fruit skewers:
Chop some parsley and mix
On a skewer alternate the watermelon, pineapple and cheese
Set in the fridge for at least 30 mins to allow the seasonings to soak in
Serve cold
