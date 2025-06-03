Grilled Chicken and Fruit Skewers

Ingredients:

Salt

Paprika

Crushed red pepper

Garlic pepper

Pepper

Olive Oil

1 pack of Chicken Thighs(skinless)

On a medium heated grill

Fruit Skewer Ingredients

Tajin

Pineapple (rough chop)

Watermelon (rough chop)

Sliced mozzarella cheese

In a bowl, add your pineapple and watermelon

Sprinkle with a healthy portion of Tajin

Directions for the grilled Chicken:

Clean the chicken

Add Olive Oil and seasonings on the chicken and mix

If you are able, let it marinate in the fridge for at least an hour

Put on the medium heat grill and cook approx. 15 mins on each side total, flipping every 5 mins.

Enjoy!

Directions for fruit skewers:

Chop some parsley and mix

On a skewer alternate the watermelon, pineapple and cheese

Set in the fridge for at least 30 mins to allow the seasonings to soak in

Serve cold

