Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

Grilled Cheese with Yancey's Fancy

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Recipes for 7life: Grilled Cheese Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 12:09:16-05

Are you feeling nostalgic?Yancey's Fancy cheese helps spicy up a childhood favorite meal!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Wing Grilled Cheese

  • Yancey’s Fancy Buffalo Wing Cheddar with Chicken with a Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Jalapeño & Smokehouse Ham Grilled Cheese

  • Yancey’s Fancy Jalapeño Cheddar with Sahlen’s Smokehouse Ham on Heidelberg Seeded Rye

Roasted Garlic, Onion & Portabella Grilled Cheese

  • Yancey’s Fancy Roasted Garlic Cheddar with Sauteed Onions & Baby Bella Mushrooms on Heidelberg Sourdough with a Basil Marinara Dipping Sauce

Horseradish Cheddar and Roast Beef Grilled Cheese

  • Yancey’s Fancy Horseradish Cheddar with Charlie the Butcher’s Carved Roast Beef on Heidelberg French Peasant Bread

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.