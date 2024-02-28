Grilled Cheese with Yancey's Fancy

Are you feeling nostalgic?Yancey's Fancy cheese helps spicy up a childhood favorite meal!
Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.
Recipe:
Grilled Cheese
Buffalo Wing Grilled Cheese
- Yancey’s Fancy Buffalo Wing Cheddar with Chicken with a Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
Jalapeño & Smokehouse Ham Grilled Cheese
- Yancey’s Fancy Jalapeño Cheddar with Sahlen’s Smokehouse Ham on Heidelberg Seeded Rye
Roasted Garlic, Onion & Portabella Grilled Cheese
- Yancey’s Fancy Roasted Garlic Cheddar with Sauteed Onions & Baby Bella Mushrooms on Heidelberg Sourdough with a Basil Marinara Dipping Sauce
Horseradish Cheddar and Roast Beef Grilled Cheese
- Yancey’s Fancy Horseradish Cheddar with Charlie the Butcher’s Carved Roast Beef on Heidelberg French Peasant Bread
Be a part of 7Life!