Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

Greek Bow-Tie Pasta Delight: A Mediterranean Flavor Adventure

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Greek Bow-Tie Pasta Delight: A Mediterranean Flavor Adventure
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Fresh, vibrant, and full of flavor, perfect for summer dinners and family gatherings.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Greek Bow-tie pasta

Ingredients:

  • One box of bow tie pasta
  • Spinach(chopped)
  • Red onion(chopped)
  • Pimento
  • Sliced black olives(one small can)
  • Chiavetta's Italian Dressing

Instructions:

  1. Cook pasta el dente
  2. Add in 1 cup of chopped spinach, 1/2 cup of red onion, pimento, slice black olives
  3. Add at least 2 cups of Chiavetta's Italian dressing, but you can add more to your liking.

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.