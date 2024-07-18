Greek Bow-Tie Pasta Delight: A Mediterranean Flavor Adventure

Fresh, vibrant, and full of flavor, perfect for summer dinners and family gatherings.
Recipe:
Greek Bow-tie pasta
Ingredients:
- One box of bow tie pasta
- Spinach(chopped)
- Red onion(chopped)
- Pimento
- Sliced black olives(one small can)
- Chiavetta's Italian Dressing
Instructions:
- Cook pasta el dente
- Add in 1 cup of chopped spinach, 1/2 cup of red onion, pimento, slice black olives
- Add at least 2 cups of Chiavetta's Italian dressing, but you can add more to your liking.
