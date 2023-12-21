Great food and family fun for the New Year

For those of us bringing in the New Year with the family, fun is not too far away!! Thanks to our friends from Independent Health, we have healthy and fun options for the whole family to take part in. Chef Andy and Madi joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show off a guilt free delicious meal that everyone can make together. Happy New Year everyone!!!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Meatloaf Meatballs with Carrot Fries

Ingredients:

• 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• 1/2 white onion, chopped

• 1 carrot, chopped

• 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/4 cup chicken broth, no salt added

• 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, reduced sodium

• 1 Tbsp. tomato paste, unsalted

• 1 lb. lean ground beef

• 1 egg

• 1 cup whole wheat bread crumbs

For the glaze:

• 1/4 cup tomato paste

• 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tsp. honey

• 2 Tbsp. juice from a lemon

Honey Roasted Carrot Fries:

• 6 carrots

• 1 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/4 cup honey

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Spray oil on a baking sheet.

2. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and carrot for 3-4 mins. Once softened, remove from heat.

3. Add garlic powder, chicken broth, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato paste to veggie mixture. Stir and mix well. Allow mixture to cool.

4. In a large bowl, combine veggie mixture, ground beef, egg, and breadcrumbs using your hands.

5. Scoop out ¼ cup mixture and roll into a ball. Place on baking sheet and repeat.

6. Whisk together glaze ingredients in a small bowl and drizzle on top of meatballs.

7. Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Honey Roasted Carrot Fries:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Slice carrots into French fry shapes. Place on baking sheet and drizzle with honey and garlic powder.

3. Roast in oven for 20-25 minutes.

Be a part of 7Life!

