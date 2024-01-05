Grandpa's Slumgalian 

Liz Mantel gives us a peek into her family secrets with this dish. Her grandfather used to make this dish for the everyone on a regular basis.

It's a super simple and cheap dish and one that is easy to reheat.

"When my grandfather passed away we had to carry on the tradition".

Liz's face lights up when she talks about her grandfather and this dish, so head on over to Tops and let your family try it out as well.

Recipe:

Slumgalian

Ingredients



1-2lbs of Ground Beef (My family uses closer to 2lbs)

1 Box Elbow Noodles

1 Medium to Large Onion, diced

3-4 Stalks of Celery, chopped

2 Cans Tomato Soup

1 Cup of Ketchup (This is the tricky one, we just squirt it out of the bottle)

1 tbsp Oil (Vegetable, Olive, Canola or whatever oil you like to use)

Salt and pepper at every stage and then to taste.

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 350 and start a pot of water for your noodles. While the water is coming to a boil dice your onion and celery.

Put a half tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add the onion and celery, salt and pepper and sauté until onion is a little brown. Put onion and celery in an oven safe big dish. Add the rest of the oil to the pan and brown your meat (adding salt and pepper to season. Make sure you’ve added your noodles to boiling water. Once your meat is browned and drained, add to the bowl with the onions and celery. Add noodles once cooked and drained to the big bowl as well. Next, add the two cans of tomato soup and one cup of ketchup, salt and pepper, and stir. Make sure everything is mixed well and give it a taste. You may need to add a little more ketchup to taste as well as pepper.

Once mixed well, cover and cook in oven for 20-25 minutes. Serve hot.

To reheat in oven for left overs you can always add a little more ketchup and tomato to soup to help avoid dryness.

