Grandma Helen's Carrot Cookies with Orange Zest Frosting

Jaurdyn joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us all how to make her grandma Helen's cookies. When you talk about refreshing desserts that will give your taste buds pop, this is it!

Carrot Cookies:

Preheat oven to 400. Bake 8-10 minutes.

Mix thoroughly:

1 cup softened butter

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup cooked mashed carrots

2 eggs.

Sift together and stir in:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup angel flake coconut.

Drop about 2 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake until when touched lightly leaves almost no imprint.

Cool. Frost with orange and butter icing.

Orange and butter icing:

1 tablespoon soft butter.

Juice and rind of 1 medium orange

Powdered sugar to thicken.

Be a part of 7Life!

