Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

Grandma Helen's Carrot Cookies with Orange Zest Frosting

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Posted

Jaurdyn joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us all how to make her grandma Helen's cookies. When you talk about refreshing desserts that will give your taste buds pop, this is it!

Carrot Cookies:
Preheat oven to 400. Bake 8-10 minutes.

Mix thoroughly:
1 cup softened butter
3/4 cup sugar
1 cup cooked mashed carrots
2 eggs.

Sift together and stir in:
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup angel flake coconut.

Drop about 2 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake until when touched lightly leaves almost no imprint.
Cool. Frost with orange and butter icing.

Orange and butter icing:
1 tablespoon soft butter.
Juice and rind of 1 medium orange
Powdered sugar to thicken.

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.