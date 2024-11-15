When it comes to side dishes for the holidays, it can sometimes be a challenge. These garlic glazed carrots are a sure hit with every guest. They are simple, delicious and take less than one hour to make.

Ingredients:

One bunch of whole carrots

1 clove of garlic

1 tablespoon of italian seasoning blend

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1/4 cup of honey

1/2 stick of melted unsalted butter

Directions:

Wash and clean your carrots(save the tops, we will use those for garnish)

Slice down the middle, place on a pan lined with parchment paper and sprinkle with salt, pepper and olive oil

Place in oven for 10-15 minutes, or until fork tender

While in the oven mix other ingredients

It will be thick untiil you put it in the oven

Pour mixture evenly over carrots and put back in oven for additional 10 minutes

Garnish with carrots tops and enjoy!

Be a part of 7Life!

