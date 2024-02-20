While the kids are home from school this week, why not do something fun with them? Missy showed Mercedes a few fun and delicious tips that we can practice at home with the kids. You don't even have to worry about gathering all of the items, your local Tops has the kits put together for you!

Recipe:

Fun Cupcake Demo

Ingredients:



Cupcake kit from Tops which includes 6 cupcakes, icing, sprinkles, and bunny ears.



Instructions:

For the “Bunny Butts” Cut the top of the white icing bag. Pipe white icing on the cupcake for the butt of the bunny, use a spatula to spread the icing around and give the bunny fur some texture. Use the same bag for the tail and feet. Cut a smaller hole in the pink icing bag to pipe the pads and toes on the bunny feet.

For the flower cupcake: Use the pink icing bag to pipe the petals of the flower. You will want to start at the outside of the cupcake, squeeze the icing and then pull towards the center of the cupcake. As you pull the icing towards the center of the cupcake, release some of the pressure so that petal is smaller on the center. Use the white icing to pipe a circle in the center of the flower.

For the swirl cupcake: Use the white icing bag to pipe swirls on top of the cupcake. Start by piping icing around the outside of the cupcake and working your way to the center. Garnish the cupcakes with sprinkles and bunny ears.

